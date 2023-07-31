Monday, July 31, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down a lucrative €130m bid from Al-Hilal for Victor Osimhen.

The Saudi side, backed by sovereign wealth fund PIF, reportedly approached Napoli with a substantial offer in an attempt to secure the services of the Nigerian forward.

According to a report from Il Mattino via TMW, Al-Hilal presented their bid to De Laurentiis, putting forth the sum of €130m for the Nigerian international. However, Napoli swiftly declined the proposal, indicating their unwillingness to part ways with the talented striker during this summer transfer window.

Currently, Napoli is focusing on holding on to Osimhen by negotiating a new long-term contract.

They value the player at approximately €200m.

The 26-year-old forward made his mark in the Serie A last season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 26 goals in just 32 appearances.

His achievement saw him won the prestigious Golden Boot award, making him the first African player to claim this accolade in the league’s history.