Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has slapped a £170million price tag on their star striker Victor Osimhen and he believes only PSG can afford to buy the striker this summer.

Osimhen enjoyed a spectacular campaign last season, topping the Serie A scoring charts as Napoli won their first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen, who joined the club for £69m from Lille in 2020, has been attracting interest from several European football’s elite clubs.

PSG have placed an astronomical asking price for the player whose contract runs until 2025 and Napoli owner believes only PSG can afford to buy the striker this summer.

‘The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,’ De Laurentiis told Mediaset.

‘If Nasser Al Khelaifi [PSG president] wants to send in a bid around £170m, we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.’

Osimhen netted 26 times to lead all scorers and claim the coveted capocannoniere crown. The first African footballer to claim the prize.