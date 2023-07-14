Friday, July 14, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reshuffled his County Executive Committee (CEC).

In a statement from the Office of the Governor, Sakaja noted that the changes would be effective immediately.

Sakaja, in the statement, noted that he was doing the reshuffling per Article 31 (ba) (d) of the County Government Act 2012.

Maureen Njeri who was CEC for Green Nairobi was moved to Business and Hustler Opportunities.

The Governor moved Suzanne Silantoi to the Health, Wellness, and Nutrition docket having previously worked at Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service.

After assigning Maureen Njeri to the Business and Hustler Opportunities department, Rosemary Kariuki who had held the position was moved to Talent, Skills and Care. CEC member Patrick Mbogo was moved from Mobility and Works to Boroughs, Administration, and Personnel.

Mbogo replaced Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya who took Maureen Njeri’s position. Dr. Anastasia Nyalita was moved from the Health docket to Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service.

Brian Mulama who was replaced by Rosemary Kariuki was moved to the Department of Mobility and Works. Charles Kerich, Stephen Gathuita Mwangi, and Michael Magero Gumo were not affected by the reshuffling.

Kerich was the CEC for Finance and Economic Affairs while Mwangi held the Built Environment and Urban Planning Docket. Gumo will continue to oversee Innovation and Digital Economy in the capital.

