Friday, July 14, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has reshuffled his cabinet after seven months in office.

The changes which were effected on Thursday have seen Cabinet Executive Committee member Suzanne Silantoi put in charge of Health, Wellness, and Nutrition.

Anastacia Nyalita who was in charge of health has been moved to the Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service.

Patrick Mbogo who was the CEC for Mobility and Works has been moved to the Boroughs Administration and Personnel which was headed by Auma.

Maureen Njeri is the new CEC for Business and Hustler Opportunities having been moved from the Green Nairobi which is now headed by Ibrahim Auma.

Brian Mulama has been shifted from the Talent, Skills and Care docket to the Mobility Works.

Rosemary Kariuki who was CEC in charge of the Business and Hustler opportunity will now head the Talent, Skills and Care docket.

Those who have retained their positions include Stephen Mwangi (Built Environment and Urban Planning), Michael Gumo (Innovation and Digital Economy and Charles Kerich (Finance and Economic Affairs).

Sakaja’s cabinet was sworn in on December 8, 2022, after being approved by the county assembly.

