Monday, July 10, 2023 – A man identified as Salman Musa Yari has revealed that he survived after allegedly being poisoned by his wife.
The public servant made the shocking revelation in a Facebook post on Monday, July 10, 2023.
“My wife poisoned my food and I ate it, but thank God I survived. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote.
“It’s hard to find true love nowadays, chaiiiii! I’m disappointed in you Wallahi My wife,” he added.
Yari got married to one Aisha Mohammed Kariya, on May 13, 2023.
