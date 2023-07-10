Monday, July 10, 2023 – A man identified as Salman Musa Yari has revealed that he survived after allegedly being poisoned by his wife.

The public servant made the shocking revelation in a Facebook post on Monday, July 10, 2023.

“My wife poisoned my food and I ate it, but thank God I survived. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote.

“It’s hard to find true love nowadays, chaiiiii! I’m disappointed in you Wallahi My wife,” he added.

Yari got married to one Aisha Mohammed Kariya, on May 13, 2023. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSinger MADONNA breaks silence after she was rushed to the ICU with infection
Next articleBBC suspends presenter over claims he paid teenager for explicit PHOTOs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply