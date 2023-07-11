Monday, July 10, 2023 – A man called Chidozie Ekeji who cheated three months after the wedding is seeking advice on what to do because his wife is taking revenge on him by using her ex-boyfriend to frustrate him.

In a post on a Facebook group on Sunday, July 9, Mr. Ekeji, claimed he had begged her and cried when he ‘broke the marriage vows’ yet she is still frustrating him with her ex, saying she is no longer interested in the marriage.

“Why did she frustrate me with her boyfriend…I will not beg her…I have begged her when I did. If she says she don’t want me, I will go marry another lady who wants me,” he added.

See his post and some reactions