Monday, July 31, 2023 – A South African marriage therapist and relationship expert, Bakhe Dlamini, has revealed that he and his wife never kissed during their 10 years of dating.

Dlamini, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 29, 2023, said that he and Nokwanda, a community psychologist/ social worker, met in high school in 2001.

“So my wife & I never kissed during 10 years of dating. We met at high school, 2001, were prom mates following year, and we didn’t kiss.

First time I kissed her was when the priest said, “You may kiss the bride”, 10 years later, 2 July 2011. Both of us were virgins too. I had to be clear with her from word go that I respected her body, preferred we don’t even kiss. I believed in being a gentleman, not rushing a woman.

I also mentioned to her that I prefer we don’t even kiss because I knew that the moment we kissed, we’d fall into the trap of sex before marriage.

I wanted us to get to marriage pure. We also believed in the biblical principle of “no sex before marriage”.

So to those dating and believe in no sex before marriage, it’s possible. Cheers.”