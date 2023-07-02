Sunday July 2, 2023 – A South African woman, Tinah said her marriage of ten years ended after her husband slept with another woman on their marital bed.

She revealed this via Twitter on Thursday, June 29, 2023, while responding to a question that read

“What’s the most painful thing a man has ever done to you”

“Slept with a woman in our marital bed and I was 8 months pregnant with out daughter. Ended a marriage of 10 years as a result,” she wrote