Thursday July 6, 2023 – A lady called Afolakemi is desperately seeking advice on what to do about her cheating and abusive husband.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, Afolakemi said her husband doesn’t love her anymore and cheats on her with a particular married woman.
“Whenever I complained or talked to my husband about it, he ended up abusing me.
Am tired. Pls I just need help,” she said.
