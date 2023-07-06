Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Zaid Khalase is wondering if he is being insecure or cautious about his girlfriend who still keeps in touch with her ex-lover.

“I’m in a relationship where my lady is still in touch with a guy who once had coitus with her and even considers him her closest male friend and refuses to cut communication because he is a “family friend”.

And till date, still communicates friendly with him I’m finding it difficult to accept this reality.

What do y’all think? Am I being insecure or cautious,” he wrote in a Facebook group on Wednesday, July 5.