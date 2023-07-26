Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has changed tune and is now ready to talk to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga one-on-one.

In a statement on his official social media pages, Ruto indicated that he was ready to engage with the opposition leader whenever the ODM party boss was ready for talks.

However, he indicated that he was out of the country for an official event in Tanzania and would engage Raila upon return.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.”

“I will be back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he stated.

The president made the remarks hours after Raila revealed how mediation talks set to be led by President Samia Suluhu collapsed.

Raila had alleged that Ruto invited Suluhu to Kenya but ended up frustrating her by delaying the meeting, forcing the Tanzanian head of state to fly back home.

The ODM boss maintained that his faction was always ready to engage with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

However, he claimed that Ruto’s team lacked goodwill in addressing the issues raised.

Ruto’s change of heart brings hope to the end of countrywide protests which have culminated in fatalities and destruction of properties.

