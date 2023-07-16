Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A lady called Assam has narrated how her aunt was almost thrown out by her husband’s second wife after his death.

She disclosed this while reacting to a tweet by a woman who advised women to give credit to their husbands for things they buy or do.

According to Assam, her aunt bought houses in her husband’s name and when he died, the second wife almost threw her out because she and the deceased had a court wedding.

Look