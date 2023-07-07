Friday, July 7, 2023 – A nephew of late former President Mwai Kibaki was arrested for participating in the Saba Saba demos organised by veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Nderitu Muriithi, who is former Laikipia County Governor, was arrested on Friday in Nyahururu as he led Jubilee Party leaders and supporters in demonstrating against the high cost of living in the country.

In a video, Nderitu is seen in a police vehicle as he engages in a heated exchange with the police.

He is then heard asking what law he has broken by being in Nyahururu Town.

“The question you are not answering as a police officer, what law have we broken for being here?” he is heard asking.

A senior officer leading the arrest is then heard saying that they are only going to talk.

“Tunaenda kuongea kwa station,” she said.

Nderitu was in the company of a female politician.

