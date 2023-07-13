Thursday, July 13, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has asked Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to launch investigations into the death of an 18-year-old boy during Wednesday’s anti-government protests in Emali town.

Speaking on Thursday, Mutula said he was disturbed by the incident and called on IPOA to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Muendo’s mother, Miriam Mbithe, her son was not involved in the protests and had simply walked out of their house when he was tragically struck by a police bullet in the lower abdomen.

“Following these acts of police using excessive force against Kenyans, I call upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to promptly investigate the culpable officers and bring those responsible to account,” Kilonzo said.

Governor Kilonzo further expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of Muendo and wished quick recovery to those injured during the demonstrations.

At least nine people are reported to have died in the protests, including four in Mlolongo, two in Kitengela, and one in Emali in Makueni County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.