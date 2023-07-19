Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has castigated President William Ruto over the withdrawal of police officers from the home of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Ngunyi said Ruto should ‘fight as men’ with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and stop dragging their mothers in the ongoing political drama.

Ngunyi further said that Ruto is no different from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and if he allows this, it will never stop.

“Dear Ruto: Crowds are unreasonable. Today they will attack Mama Ngina in Muthaiga.

“Tomorrow they will look for your mother wherever she will be.

“No difference between you and Uhuru. If you start this trend, it will not stop.

“Fight as men and leave our mothers out of it. Please,” Ngunyi said.On Tuesday, the official security detail of Mama Ngina Kenyatta was withdrawn.

