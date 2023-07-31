Monday, July 31, 2023 – Renowned political analyst Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has voiced his discontent with the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in the country, acting as a mediator between President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a social media post, Ngunyi questioned the need for Obasanjo’s mediation between Ruto and Raila Odinga stand-off, suggesting that it amounted to nothing more than a clash of political egos between the “Dynasties” and the “Hustler Nation.

“According to Ngunyi, the talks are bound to fail since they lack a grassroots foundation and said the talks are a perceived waste of the nation’s imagination in engaging in fruitless discussions.

I DO NOT get it. What is Obasanjo COMING to Kenya to MEDIATE? Political EGOS between Dynasties and the Hustler NATION? 

“This is a total WASTE of our NATIONAL IMAGINATION.

These TALKS will COLLAPSE. 

“No grassroots BASIS at all,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

