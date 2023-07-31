Monday, July 31, 2023 – Renowned political analyst Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has voiced his discontent with the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in the country, acting as a mediator between President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a social media post, Ngunyi questioned the need for Obasanjo’s mediation between Ruto and Raila Odinga stand-off, suggesting that it amounted to nothing more than a clash of political egos between the “Dynasties” and the “Hustler Nation.

“According to Ngunyi, the talks are bound to fail since they lack a grassroots foundation and said the talks are a perceived waste of the nation’s imagination in engaging in fruitless discussions.

“I DO NOT get it. What is Obasanjo COMING to Kenya to MEDIATE? Political EGOS between Dynasties and the Hustler NATION?

“This is a total WASTE of our NATIONAL IMAGINATION.

“These TALKS will COLLAPSE.

“No grassroots BASIS at all,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

