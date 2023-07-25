Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered a piece of advice to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is engaged in a war of words with President William Ruto, who was once his deputy.

Uhuru is angry with Ruto after he ordered the raid of the former President‘s son’s home in Karen, accusing him of funding the ongoing Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos.

In one of his speeches, Uhuru said he is ready to do anything to ensure the safety of his family.

In a social media post on Monday, Ngunyi said the tiff between the two leaders is between their egos.

Ngunyi warned that Uhuru should never forget that the presidency has never fancied being upstaged, adding that it’s a jealous institution.

The tyranny of numbers theorist claimed that Ruto doesn’t like the spotlight being taken away from him, calling on Uhuru to take a backseat in politics.

“The bull fight between William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta is a fight between egos.

“But Uhuru should remember that the Presidency is a jealous institution.

“Taking the spotlight from Ruto does not sit well with the new president. He should climb down,” Ngunyi said.

