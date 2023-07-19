Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has chided Kenya Kwanza MPs after accusing National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji of being Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s spy in government.

Venting on Twitter, Ngunyi told the MPs to leave Haji alone, saying he is an invisible bridge between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga. “Dear Kenya Kwanza MPs, leave Noordin Haji Alone.

He is the invisible bridge between Ruto and Raila. You should therefore stop thinking with your mouths open,” Ngunyi stated.

His statement comes after Kenya Kwanza MPs during a parliamentary group meeting at State House over the weekend alleged that Haji was spotted with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former prime minister.

The MPs asked the President to remove Haji from the position while others wanted him summoned by both the National Assembly and the Senate over the allegations.

Ruto nominated Haji for the NIS boss position on May 16 after which he was vetted by the National Assembly and approved.

During his swearing-in ceremony on June 14 at State House, Ruto exuded confidence that Haji is the right man for the job.

He said the experience he has gathered over the years will be key in enabling him to discharge his mandate.

“I am confident that you have assembled the requisite knowledge, understanding, and experience to be able to discharge your responsibilities,” said Ruto.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) replaced Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who retired after holding the position for over eight years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.