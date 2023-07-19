Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga to call off planned demonstrations and give dialogue a chance.

The opposition is expected to lead a series of anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, to protest against the high cost of living in the country.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Murkomen said Raila should use his influence to suspend the planned protests.

“It is still my prayer and considered opinion that Hon. Raila Odinga should use his influence to call off the planned mass action.

“He has the ability and responsibility to do so,” Murkomen said.

At the same time, the former Elgeyo Marakwet senator appealed to the opposition to resume bipartisan talks proposed by President William Ruto to resolve contentious issues regarding the cost of living and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t resume the Parliamentary talks.

“Now that Azimio is clear that they don’t want to be part of the government in any form or shape whether it is nusu mkate or handshake, then I don’t see the reason why we can’t prosecute the issues raised using our democratic institutions,” he added.

“President Ruto offered dialogue as a solution and those of us in government supported his proposal a hundred percent without exception.

“I urge our Azimio friends to be mindful of the nation and resume the talks.”

