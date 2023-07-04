Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has announced new measures to curb the rising cases of road crashes across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, the CS announced that school buses and Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will be fitted with dashboard cameras and vehicle telematics.

“Telematics will have a GPS showing where a vehicle will be at any particular time. It will have a black box recorder that will be transmitting the speed of every vehicle at every time,” he said.

“It will show the location of every vehicle and show when and who maintained the vehicle. It will show where the vehicle was serviced and who serviced the vehicle,” Murkomen explained further.

The cameras will be fitted in front and at the back of the vehicle.

“The cameras will reveal who and how the drivers will be driving at any given time,” Murkomen stated.

The CS said that he will need the support of parliament once the new regulations are brought to the house.

