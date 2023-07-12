Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a 52-year-old barmaid who worked at Red Nova Club, a popular entertainment joint along Kiambu Road.

According to Kiambu police boss Mohammed Badel, the body of the deceased woman, identified as Rosemary Mugure, was found lying in a banana plantation near her workplace on Monday morning, barely 12 hours after she completed her shift.

She was s3xually assaulted before she met her death.

CCTV footage obtained from her workplace reveals she left around 10 PM.

She had been working at the entertainment joint for years.

“We have checked all the CCTV footage and we are at an advanced stage now.

“The DCI is working tirelessly to bring to book the criminal behind Rosemary Mugure’s death.” Badel said.

Mugure’s boss said she was on duty all day before she completed her shift and left for home as usual.

“I was the one who cleared Rosemary at 10 PM after she completed her shift.

“In the morning, I was called and told that Mugure had been found dead in that banana plantation near our hotel.

“This is so disheartening because Rosemary was a very dedicated, accountable, and jovial employee,” he said. Below are photos of the slain barmaid.

