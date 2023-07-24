Monday, July 24, 2023 – Likuyani Member of Parliament, Innocent Mugabe, has said President William Ruto is adopting the wrong leadership trajectory, which is eroding the gains made by second liberation heroes like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and late former Cabinet Minister Kenneth Matiba.

Raila, Matiba, and Charles Rubia almost paid the ultimate price in the 1990s for fighting for multipartyism and democracy from dictatorial Moi’s regime.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak show on Monday, Mugabe said Ruto is using police to silence the voices which he said is wrong, and taking the country to the dark past of one party regime.

“They want to kill any credible democracy in the country and the government wants to rule without any checks and balances and we see this growing day by day.”

Mugabe further fingered police officers for the unsettling aftermath of last week’s three-day protests, arguing that police officers breached the law and provoked unrest in the nation.

“When people are protesting it is usually peaceful until the police fire bullets and throw teargas.

“You cannot say people are armed with stones yet police are armed. You cannot compare that,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.