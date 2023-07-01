Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has lauded the digitization of government services, saying it will help curb corruption.

Speaking during the homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony of Tongaren MP John Chikati on Saturday, Mudavadi said the era of government officers asking for bribes is long gone.

Mudavadi further said that the government will offer every support needed to Health CS Nakhumicha in the fight against corruption in her ministry where KEMSA officials have been embroiled in scandals amounting to billions of shillings.

Mudavadi’s sentiments come after at least 5000 digitised services were Friday made available on the e-Citizen platform, which is the government gateway to online services.

With improved internet connectivity in both urban areas and villages and a tech-savvy population, the new phone-based app Gava Mkononi unveiled by the government comes in handy.

This is also in consideration of the fact that the majority of users have smartphones hence making access to the services easier.

The Kenyan DAILY POST,