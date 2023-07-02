Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has attacked the Judiciary for suspending the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo’s Elgeyo Marakwet home on Saturday, Mudavadi termed the move as injurious to the public interest and development of the country.

Mudavadi argued that the court should have taken into account public interest, specifically, the ramifications the decision would have on budget financing.

“It is important that the judiciary becomes alive to what we call public interest. At all times public interest must be taken into account when decisions are made,” Mudavadi said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot had earlier said the decision rendered on Friday risked crippling the country.

“We also want our judiciary to be mindful of the fact that we have a country which must be run,” Cheruiyot said.

The court on Friday suspended the Finance Bill 2023 indefinitely until a petition filed by Busia county senator Okiya Omtatah is heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.