Friday, July 21, 2023 – Taxpayers will bear the burden in the government’s plan to repair infrastructure damaged during Raila Odinga’s anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking during the issuance of title deeds at Etoro Ltungai Adjudication section, Isiolo County, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned that, for instance, taxpayers would spend Ksh200 million to repair a few kilometres of roads in Kisumu County.

Over Ksh500 million will also be required to repair the Nairobi Expressway and the On-Board Unit (OBU) identification machines and toll stations.

According to Murkomen, Azimio harboured a sinister motive as they demanded that the cost of living be lowered, yet its supporters destroyed public and private property.

“I’m perturbed that we use Ksh50 million to Ksh80 million in constructing a kilometre of road, depending on the area.”

“We see the Opposition claiming that they want the cost of living to go down, but their supporters burn tyres and destroy the roads,” he stated.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator confirmed that his ministry would support a petition filed by Martin Gitau, a private citizen, seeking to compel the Azimio principals to call off the demonstrations.

He added that the government would further seek court orders to hold Azimio’s co-principals, Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, liable for the damages witnessed countrywide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.