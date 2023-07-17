Monday, July 17, 2023 – President William Ruto may be planning to withdraw former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s cars ahead of this week’s demonstrations.

This was revealed by National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah, who revealed that the government was doing everything possible to stop the demonstrations by any means necessary.

Speaking in Nakuru, Ichung’wah demanded the withdrawal of Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s government cars.

The Kikuyu lawmaker lamented that the duo was using government resources for anti-government demonstrations.

While in the company of Ruto, he lamented that the government was staring at losses given the damages to the vehicles.

He also alleged that Uhuru took most of the vehicles at the state House after leaving office proposing for the same to be confiscated.

“You can no longer ride on our backs to undermine a legitimate government in our democracy.

“You (Uhuru) should accept defeat. We do not fear you,” the lawmaker stated.

“All those vehicles should be confiscated.”

Raila’s vehicles have been allegedly damaged in recent protests by the police.

Uhuru, on the other hand, is yet to attend the protest. read the statement in part.

