Thursday, July 13, 2023 – National Assembly Parliamentary Conservation and Climate Change Committee has proposed legislative changes that will see the MPs commit additional funds from the CDF kitty towards environmental conservation.

Committee chairperson and Njoro MP Charity Kathambi said they will push for an amendment to have the allocation raised to five percent.

Currently, MPs are required to allocate two percent of their total allocation towards the initiative in their constituencies.

The money is meant for tree plantation, soil erosion, and water management among other activities.

“We want to come up with solutions that can support the government in growing 15 billion trees by 2032,” she said.

The sentiments were echoed by Baringo South MP Charles Kamurem who said the initiative was an opportunity for the MPs to come together to support the government.

