Saturday, July 15, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how a mother stopped her daughter’s marriage to an internet fraudster who reportedly sponsored her education.

@iam_gomez1 further revealed that the woman instead gave in to her daughter marrying a “sugar daddy”.

He tweeted;

“This guy sponsored his girlfriend’s university level, paid her fees, bought handouts, gave her monthly allowances, took care of her mom and siblings. she’s done with school and my guy reached out to the mom to talk about marriage, dem say their pikin no fit marry yahoo boy.

“lmao, she con arrange sugar daddy for her pikin. na the man go marry am”