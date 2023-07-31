Monday, July 31, 2023 – Actress and filmmaker, Aniebiet Francis, has said that most of the “restless and suspicious” wives were once official side chicks in other people’s relationships.

“Some of the most restless wives are the ones that were once official side chicks in people’s relationships.

Their expertise in cheating tricks makes every action and inaction of their husbands suspicious.

They literally live a life of fear.

Fear that someone is doing to them what they did to others.

May we not become victims of our past atrocities,” she said in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 30.