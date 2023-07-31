Monday, July 31, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said that President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga are on the right side of history after they agreed to hold talks.

According to the CS, the decision to cease hostilities and engage in bipartisan talks is good for investments and the country’s economy.

Kuria said violence is not the way to resolve political differences.

He added that it is time Kenyans worked together regardless of their political affiliation.

He insisted that all Kenyans support the talks, as long as they will not be about power sharing.

“The resumption of bipartisan talks is good news for Investments and the economy in general.

“Violence is not the way to resolve political differences.

“It’s time to pull together as a nation,” Kuria said in a statement.

“To my bosses William Ruto and Raila Odinga, you are on the RIGHT side of history.

“All Kenyans are behind you for as long as we do not create another Mongrel like the Nusu Mkate confusion,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST