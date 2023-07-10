Monday, July 10, 2023 – Trade and Investment cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to come to terms with the fact that President William Ruto won the last year’s presidential election and start respecting him.
In a tweet on Monday, Kuria who is among few Kenyans enjoying the fruits of Ruto’s regime said Uhuru should respect Ruto and stop financing Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests which are always chaotic and destructive.
“Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta must respect President William Ruto and accept that he won the Elections.
This country is bigger than Uhuru and his personal interests,” Kuria stated.
The former Gatundu South MP went on to say that he will defend the current administration from the opposition.
“I’ll personally defend and safeguard this Government as I did to my fellow constituency mate when he was the president.
“The Mt Kenya region is both a great shareholder and beneficial of this Government and we won’t take the nonsense anymore,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Moses Kuria just shut up your big dirty mouth the Puppet Master Uhuru has finished his term stop mentioning his name your making things worse mentioning uhurus name for this country,the big problem is Zakayo Ruto,Dp gachagua,MPs and dirty minded regime Kenya Kwanza which is becoming the last in Kenyan history will be no more,Zakayo ni mwizi and a liar Tena hatari he must be stopped with all means possible Kenyan’s and the world will reject Zakayo every thing he touches is dead it’s not productive,he is sick he must pay what he has done no short cuts, Impeachment is the direct constitutional means for removing a Zakayo Ruto and his regime, Dp gachagua,MPs or other civil officers of Kenya who has acted or threatened acts that are serious offenses against the Constitution, its system of government, or the rule of law, or that are conventional crimes of such a serious nature that they would injure the Presidency if there was no removal and we are ready for Zakayo Ruto and DP gachagua we shall invade state house there homes and there families no where to run for Zakayo,DP and MPs be ready we are coming and no one will stop us,as Kenyan citizens we must remove Kenya Kwanza out of the government we are the people and we have the power.