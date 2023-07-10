Monday, July 10, 2023 – Trade and Investment cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to come to terms with the fact that President William Ruto won the last year’s presidential election and start respecting him.

In a tweet on Monday, Kuria who is among few Kenyans enjoying the fruits of Ruto’s regime said Uhuru should respect Ruto and stop financing Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests which are always chaotic and destructive.

“Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta must respect President William Ruto and accept that he won the Elections.

This country is bigger than Uhuru and his personal interests,” Kuria stated.

The former Gatundu South MP went on to say that he will defend the current administration from the opposition.

“I’ll personally defend and safeguard this Government as I did to my fellow constituency mate when he was the president.

“The Mt Kenya region is both a great shareholder and beneficial of this Government and we won’t take the nonsense anymore,” he added.

