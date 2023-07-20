Thursday, July 20, 2023 – President William Ruto was yesterday forced to remove Trade CS Moses Kuria from his photoshoot with US trade representatives.

The photoshoot came after Ruto met investment partners from the US where they discussed matters of importance to the two nations.

Speaking during the meeting, which was also attended by the visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Ruto described the US as a key trade and investment partner to Kenya.

The statement was accompanied by a photo of President Ruto with the US trade representatives at State House, Nairobi.

However, conspicuously missing in the photo was the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation, Trade and Investment Moses Kuria.

According to reports, Ms. Tai demanded Moses Kuria not be part of the photoshoot.

She also refused to meet Kuria to discuss trade ties between America and Kenya over his nasty public tirades and social media posts.

Ms. Tai is reported to have described Mr. Kuria as an extremist based on his vulgar remarks against individuals and institutions.

Mr. Kuria is also reported to have been locked out of the US-East Africa Community Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting after Ambassador Tai expressed her reservations over his conduct.

Kuria and Lands Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano were supposed to attend the meeting but only the latter was present.

