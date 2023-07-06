Thursday July 6, 2023 – More than 10 million people have registered accounts for Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads, just seven hours after its launch, according to Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The CEO, who goes by the handle “Zuck on Threads,” made the announcement on Wednesday night,, July 5 as he wrote a flurry of posts and replies coinciding with his new app’s debut.

“10 million sign ups in seven hours,” Zuckerberg wrote with a “mindblown” emoji.

Earlier that day, he said Threads had seen two million registrations in its first two hours, then five million in its first four hours.

Threads is linked to Instagram, which Meta said in October has around two billion monthly active users.

The new app allows users to create Threads accounts with their Instagram usernames, as well as connect with people they follow on the image-based platform.

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind,” Zuckerberg said in a Wednesday evening Instagram post.

The launch of Threads comes as Twitter still the most widely used text-based social media app prevented free users from viewing more than 800 tweets a day and revamping its verification system.

Twitter estimated that it had around 237.8 million daily active users in 2022, just before Elon Musk bought the platform.