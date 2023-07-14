Friday, July 14, 2023 – More photos and have emerged of UFC superstar Israel Adesanya training with tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his billionaire bout with Twitter rival, Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, the Meta boss ‘was pictured posing with UFC Featherweight Champion, Volkanovski, and two-time UFC Middleweight champ’ Adesanya at a gym in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

On Wednesday, July 13, Adesanya posted some photos of himself and Zuckerberg training together alongside the caption:

‘We both have South Africans to deal with.’

Adesanya is referring to undefeated middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis, who he will likely fight next, and Zuckerberg’s tech rival Elon Musk.