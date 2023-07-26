Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – 30-year-old county chief officer, Rahab Karisa, was allegedly stabbed to death by her house help in Mnarani, Kilifi county in Kenya.

Karisa, who until her demise was the chief officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, was found dead in her room on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023, after reportedly quarreling with the house help.

An autopsy conducted on Friday, July 21, at the Kilifi county hospital, indicated that Karisa sustained a deep cut that pierced through the artery and partially the lungs.

According to the pathologist, the after-effects could not be reversed, and thus death was inevitable. Her husband, Maxwell Mmera, further detailed that it was a 13 cm deep cut below the scapula with a v-cut straight into the artery and part of the lungs; she would then bleed to death.

The widower added that his wife was set to turn 31 on Saturday, July 22.

Kilifi County police boss, Fatuma Hadi, who confirmed the incident said investigations are underway.

Hadi said the house help disappeared after the incident.

“We found the body in the bedroom and it had stab wounds. We are currently hunting for the house help who has since vanished,” she said.

The police boss said they have crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Karisa returned to the country on Wednesday, July 19, from a trip to Italy.

According to a private guard, the house help fled by jumping over the perimeter wall when security officers from a private firm arrived for morning duties.

The house help was fleeing with the deceased’s child. Hadi dismissed reports that the suspect committed suicide.

She said the body of a woman found dangling in a tree in Takauku is not that of the house help. Hadi said the body found hanging has been identified.

“The body discovered this morning in Takaungu is of a different person. The house help is not even a local but the body found hanging was of a local. What is circulating on social media is not correct,” she said.

Karisa was allegedly murdered after she quarrelled with her domestic worker over house expenditure while she was away in Italy.

According to a family member who sorts anonymity, Karisa questioned the house help on why she spent money beyond the agreed budget.

“The house help was not happy and she quarrelled with her and stabbed her when she was in bed,” the source said.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro eulogised Karisa as an industrious and hardworking officer.

He called on the police to investigate the matter expeditiously and bring the culprit to book.

Mung’aro canceled a media briefing he had called after being overwhelmed by grief.

After viewing the body of Karisa on Thursday morning, the governor had called for a media briefing at his official residence but when journalists arrived, he was unable to address them.

He instead gave the press release he was to read.

“I am at my lowest and I do not have the voice to address them,” said his communication officer.

“Rahab was a young hardworking, talented officer and her future was bright…” read the statement.

He called on the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

Mung’aro said the devolved unit will work closely with the family in the burial arrangements.

“I pray to the Lord to bless the departed soul and give strength and courage to cope up with the loss,” the statement added.