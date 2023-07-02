Sunday July 2, 2023 – US President, Joe Biden on Thursday night, June 29 wandered off the set of a live television interview on MSNBC before the show even cut to a commercial break.

With the cameras still rolling, Biden got out of his chair, shook hands with host Nicolle Wallace and awkwardly walked away after she thanked the 80-year-old president for granting her an interview.

“Don’t go anywhere,” the MSNBC host told viewers as Biden made his exit, walking directly behind her.

It is unusual for guests to leave the set of cable news shows before the host tosses the program to a commercial break.

Watch the video below

Watch Joe Biden hobble off MSNBC like a robot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/smkvSrE396 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 29, 2023