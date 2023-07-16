Saturday, July 15, 2023 – American model, Lori Harvey is setting the record straight that she’s not dating rapper Quavo.

The 26-year-old who is currently dating Nigerian-British actor Damson Idris, was recently spotted leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time as the former Migos member, 32.

But Harvey commented underneath a viral TikTok video that speculated about the pair’s relationship.

The TikTok, posted by a user named Alexandria Danielle, captures photos of the two leaving the location separately, but saying if the two are dating, “I love that for her.”

Danielle continued, “Keep doing your thing, I am here for this.”

‘Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,’ Lori clarified.

Lori, 26, is in a relationship with Snowfall actor Damson Idris, 31, and before that dated Michael B. Jordan, 36.

The beauty and her beau Damson were spotted at Serpentine Gallery’s annual summer party last month.