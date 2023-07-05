Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Millwall’s owner and chairman Berylson has passed on at the age of 70, following “a tragic accident” he was involved in.

The Championship team confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday night, July 4, but did not release any further details about the 70-year-old’s death.

The American businessman became involved with the club in 2006 and became a significant shareholder in 2007. He is survived by his wife Amy and his three children, Jennifer, James and Elizabeth.

The club said in a statement;

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson.

“John, who turned 70 last month, lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his wife, Amy, his three children, Jennifer, James, and Elizabeth, and the rest of the Berylson family.

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.

“He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.

“Under John’s passionate leadership and guidance, Millwall has enjoyed tremendous success and stability.

“Since first becoming involved in the club in 2006, he has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall’s history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.

“John continued to speak eagerly about the new season and his vision for the future, and any success moving forward will be in his memory and honour. It will be his legacy.

“John revelled in the club’s underdog status and mentality. He related strongly to such values and identity and adored Millwall supporters. He was fiercely loyal to all his staff, and both they and the fan base will miss him beyond measure.”