Monday, July 31, 2023 – Former Nairobi county governor, Mike Sonko has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to go into exile after financing the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations that left over 30 dead and hundreds injured.

In a social media post on Monday, Sonko produced a travel document showing that the first family had applied for a travel visa to the United Kingdom at the time of heightened protests in the country.

Uhuru and the immediate family members and their assistants applied on 18th July 2023 and were supposed to travel on 2nd August 2023.

Sonko says that politics is a bad game and every time the worst happens in the country, politicians have an option of running out of the country.

“Politics is a very bad game.

“Niliwaambia sisi wanasiasa nchi ikipasuka tunakimbilia ngambo.

“Our former president and his family walikuwa washajipanga.” Sonko wrote.

This should serve as a good lesson to Kenyans who are easily used to cause chaos yet they have no other place they can call home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST