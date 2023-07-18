Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has continued to rant over Azimio One Kenya’s anti-government protests, saying they will yield nothing.

The demos are organised by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is Miguna Miguna’s ex-boss.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Miguna said Raila Odinga loves demonstrations because he has no agile brain and vocal cords to engage President William Ruto face-to-face on issues affecting the nation.

Miguna said if Raila Odinga is a real man he should engage Ruto in a sober debate at the University of Nairobi’s Taifa Hall and advise him on how to reduce the high cost of living and how to deal with other issues raised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

“Conman @RailaOdingaknows that God denied him an agile brain and vocal cords.

“That’s why he prefers chaos. If he was man enough, he would have challenged President @WilliamsRuto to a PUBLIC DEBATE at TAIFA HALL at the University of Nairobi so that Kenyans can decide who between them has VISIONARY IDEAS and CONCRETE PROGRAMS for reducing the COST of LIVING,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST