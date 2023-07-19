Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – It appears firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna is also tired of tribal bigotry in President William Ruto’s government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Miguna blasted Industrialisation, Trade, and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over his frequent use of the Kikuyu language, saying his use of his mother tongue is discriminatory, considering he holds an important public office.

Miguna advised Kuria to only speak in his mother tongue at his home, not on his official social media pages.

“You are a Cabinet Secretary for the Republic of Kenya. You occupy a public office on behalf of 50 million Kenyans.

“Not only for the Agikuyu! Therefore, all your public communication including on your Twitter handle must be in English or Swahili.

“But you are free to communicate in your mother tongue in your household,” Miguna said.

“Patriots will condemn this every time it occurs until it stops or is stopped.

“Moses Kuria must understand that the ministry he currently occupies does not belong to him or those he speaks the same language with,” Miguna added.

This comes hours after Mr. Kuria made remarks in his native language on Twitter.

Mr Kuria is infamous for his controversial remarks which are often the subject of national debate.

According to reports, Kuria’s nasty public tirades and social media post is the reason visiting United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai cancelled two scheduled meetings to discuss trade ties between the two countries.

Sources said Ms. Tai was to meet Mr. Kuria on Monday at his Two Rivers office but cancelled the meeting, labelling him an “extremist” over his unpalatable remarks against individuals and institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.