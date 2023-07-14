Friday, July 14, 2023 – The Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee has castigated Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, for presiding over an ‘incompetent’ staff and ordered a forensic audit of the financial books of Meru Water and Sewerage Services.

The committee chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi directed Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to further scrutinise the accounts of the firm.

The report revealed that the water utility firm is reeling in debt of Sh80.1 million, with Sh71.4 million having fallen due between 1992 and 2005.

However, the firm said it can only recover Sh14 million but has failed to provide evidence of efforts to recover or write off the overdue debts.

This is despite the managing director of the water firm saying they have a debt policy to take care of the debts.

“You cannot explain the recovery strategy for your non-doubtful debts,” Migori Senator Eddy Oketch said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang called for the governor to carry out a serious audit of her staff to weed out the firm of incompetent staff.

During the period under review, the water utility firm recorded a decline in turnover of Sh6.6 million as compared to the previous financial year, from Sh188.4 million to Sh181.8 million.

