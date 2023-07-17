Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Clergyman, Apostle Emmanuel Okose, has slammed married men who refuse to perform oral sex on their wives but do same for their girlfriends.
In a viral video, the clergyman said many married women have never experienced sexual satisfaction.
This is because their husbands fail to perform oral sex on them.
Watch the video he shared below
