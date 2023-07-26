Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Big Brother All Stars season housemate, Angel, has advocated for men to be the ones taking birth pills.
The reality show star who expressed her views during a conversation with other housemates, said men should take birth control pills because of the complications it causes in women.
Angel revealed that most women add weight and become depressed after taking such pills.
Watch the video below
