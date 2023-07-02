Sunday July 2, 2023 – Botswana polygamist pastor, has said that it’s men who decide how many wives they want.

The pastor, who shared photos of himself with his two wives, stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

“Gentlemen, remember. It’s women who decides when to fall pregnant and how many kids she can carry, stop violating women! Women, remember.

It’s men who decides when to get married and how many wives he wants, stop violating men,” he wrote.

See photos and his post