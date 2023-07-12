Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Actress Melanie Griffith has shown off a new tattoo she got which now replaces the Antonio Banderas tattoo she previously had.

Griffith was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, July 11, wearing a sleeveless top which exposed the fairly-new tattoo with an interesting location, considering she once tattooed the name of her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas, in the exact same spot.

She has completely scrubbed ANTONIO from her shoulder, replacing it with her kids’ names.

The names intersected one another in an intricate design.

They include Dakota, Stella, Alexander and Jesse.

One of those, Stella, is a child she shares with Antonio, Alex and Dakota are kids of hers from other relationships, and Jesse is her stepchild.

Melanie actually started the process of getting rid of her Antonio tat a few years ago. It began after their split in 2014 and for a while, her arm was completely tattoo-free.