Monday July 3, 2023 – Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn claimed that a rumoured fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could be close to materialising, after positive talks was heard last week.

Joshua last fought in April, when he secured a unanimous points victory over American Jermaine Franklin, but has been keen to step back in the ring this summer, with August 12th the date picked out for his next fight with compatriot Dillian Whyte after an agreement was signed and finalised.

Hearn has now hinted that fans could be treated to a mega fight between two of the division’s leading stars, with Deontay Wilder among those linked with a meeting with Joshua this August.

‘We’ve been setting deadlines, extending deadlines, to get things done and we wanted to announce today, but it’s very likely Monday or Tuesday could be an announcement,’ the Matchroom promoter told Boxing News.

‘I still don’t think it’ll be Dillian Whyte. We’ve removed what I thought was the issue from the negotiations, namely the rematch clause, which he was very outspoken about but we still haven’t got that over the line, and there are other guys who are ready to sign.

‘Obviously with our meetings with Saudi on Friday, Thursday, we’re in a really great place we virtually have a deal agreed in principle subject to a few final discussions.

‘We’re meeting them again on Monday. I think we’re in a good place but we want to fight on August 12th, and it’s important to his development and his momentum that he does and that’s still the plan.’