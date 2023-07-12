Wednesday, July 11, 2023– A woman reportedly caught Mary Lincoln’s friend Wairimu Wa Muchiri making out with her husband in the car last Saturday.

The disgruntled woman identified as Nyarari Wa Mwaura had invited Wairimu to a housewarming party.

She got intoxicated and started making out with her husband in the car.

Nyarari and Wairimu have been good friends.

They always celebrate each other on social media but last Saturday, Wairimu betrayed their friendship.

Ironically, Wairimu even congratulated Nyarari for hosting the colourful housewarming party, yet it is the same party that she was caught making out with Nyarari’s husband.

Below are photos of the disgruntled woman.

