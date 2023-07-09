Sunday, July 9, 2023 – 32-year-old Ruth Karanja travelled to Murang’a with Father Joseph Kariuki and checked in at Monalisa Hotel on Friday night, where he fell unconscious and died.

According to police, Ruth notified the hotel management on Saturday morning that the priest was complaining of dizziness and sliding out of consciousness.

She suggested that he be transferred to the hospital.

They rushed him to the hospital using his car.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is said that he had white foam oozing from the mouth and nose.

Ruth works at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Ruai where Father Kariuki was in charge.

She was secretly dating the priest.

