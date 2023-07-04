Tuesday, 04 July 2023 – A bright student identified as Charity Kate Oor was among the eight pupils from Ebenezer Academy in Busia County who died after the school bus they were riding in was involved in a tragic accident.

The accident occurred near Webuye town after the ill-fated school bus was hit by a Mercedes Benz truck.

Charity had a bright future ahead which was cut short after she perished in the grisly road accident.

She had just won a scholarship to study in the United States of America.

The little angel was laid to rest over the weekend in an emotional burial.

